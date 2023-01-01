About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Bookkeeper will report directly to the Financial Controller and will be responsible for assisting with maintaining the company's financial records, preparing financial reports, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have some experience in accounting, financial reporting, and taxation, as well as excellent organisational and communication skills.

A typical day might look like:

Day to day processing to ensure accurate and up-to-date financial records

Bank, credit cards and Stripe reconciliations including FX transactions

Accounts Payable including timely processing of invoices, set up of new vendor accounts, manage fortnightly batch payment runs and liaise with service providers regarding invoice enquiries

Manage the customer billing process to ensure timely invoicing, revenue collection and debtor accounts

Working with the Sales Team to manage billing escalations

Processing and payment of expense reimbursements via Weel

Ensure system controls, business processes, policies and procedures are followed and contribute in quality improvement of processes

Perform ad-hoc financial tasks as needed



What we’re looking for

Prior experience working as a bookkeeper/financial admin/payroll officer

Experience with Xero is essential and foreign currency transactions

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Google Suite, MS Office

Working experience with credit card and expense processing systems eg: Weel

High accuracy and attention to detail

A high level of agility and time management skills with the ability to multitask, prioritise effectively and meet deadlines

An understanding of BAS, payroll and Australian taxation regulations

Work well within a team and autonomously

Be self-motivated, committed and resourceful

Excellent organisational and communication skills



Nice to have

Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry

Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off

$50,000 - $80,000 AUD

We encourage flexible working arrangements and are open to applicants seeking part time (4 days) work