Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We are seeking a dynamic and driven Account Executive to join our Sales and Customer Success Team. As an Account Executive at Buildkite, you will play a pivotal role in driving growth by developing, managing, and closing business within Enterprise Accounts. You will be responsible for leading the sales cycle from initial prospecting to successful deal closure, promoting the adoption of Buildkite's software solutions.
What a typical week will look like:
Delight and guide new and existing Buildkite Users to unleash their potential with our products.
Maintaining CRM hygiene and updating documentation of deals through POC
Cross-sell different products and identifying expansion opportunities within current customers
Dive into active outreach using tools like Sales Navigator, Meet Alfred, Apollo, and HubSpot to connect with a wider audience.
Collaborate closely with teams and top-level executives to ensure successful outcomes for sales opportunities, thinking ahead and managing resources efficiently.
Juggle complex enterprise sales campaigns, engaging with multiple points of contact to build meaningful connections.
Tailor the Buildkite solution to seamlessly align with the unique business needs, challenges, and tech demands of each customer.
Infuse energy into sales by showcasing value, creating solutions, and sparking interest among current customers and potential leads.
Cultivate fresh revenue streams and exciting partnerships, keeping the momentum alive in our growth journey.
Paint an accurate picture of future business through quarterly forecasts that blend data with insight.
Use your keen judgment to assess opportunities based on the BANT approach, striking a balance between enthusiasm and qualification.
Passionate about joining and building a strong sales team culture
Work independently and hunt for new opportunities in a wide range of different industries
Be the voice of our customers - share ideas to generate sales, cultivate customer pipeline leads; improve overall customer experience, and advocate with cross functional members for product development
Be an ambassador of Buildkite and our solutions; make an effort to acquire a thorough and profound understanding of our range of products.
You may be a good fit for our team if you have:
B2B software/SaaS, Hubspot experience is a plus
You have a deep understanding of software business models and a knack for navigating the world of developer tooling.
Vast experience in strategic sales and building strong connections with valued customers.
A track record that speaks volumes, showcasing the ability to successfully seal the deal on enterprise-level agreements.
Have a proven track record of consistently meeting and exceeding your quotas
You are driven and a self-starter who acclimates quickly to new environments
Passionate about sales and relationship-focused customer engagements
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills for both customers and internal teams
Ability to work alongside a Sales Engineer to drive sales motion with multiple stakeholders
Skillfully crafting and bringing to life comprehensive quarterly and annual business plans.
Known for consistently outperforming annual and quarterly targets, often securing a spot among the team's top performers or Presidents Club
Ability to nail down precise forecasts and delivering business reports
Be a team player, we all succeed together
Base Salary: $95,000 - $125,000
ESOP
Generous Benefits
Remote first work
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
