Consider how security, compliance & governance might seamlessly work in CI/CD, and strike the right balance between efficiency and security.
Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.
Slow, unreliable CI/CD? Learn how to use SLOs, SLIs, and Error Budgets to maintain focus, prioritize effort, and rebuild developer trust in CI/CD.
Learn how to customize and extend Buildkite CI/CD pipelines using plugins. We'll look at how to manage secrets in pipelines with HashiCorp Vault.
A detailed comparison of Buildkite & Jenkins, understand how Buildkite improves on many of Jenkins' great features with added flexibility, & control.