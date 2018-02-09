We’ve added a bunch of new pages, all jam-packed with information about Buildkite. Here’s a rundown of the major new additions:

🛠 Features A new page full of code examples, so you can discover more of the tools available, and get a feel for what’s possible without having to set up anything.

🙌 Case Studies REA and Shopify kick off our series of case studies on how companies are using Buildkite to help solve their problems.

💻 Screencasts To save you time setting up a big real-life demo, we’ve added four bite-sized video walkthroughs to show what it’s like to use Buildkite in production. More to come soon!

📈 Enterprise Plan For larger organizations with hundreds or thousands of engineers we’ve added a new plan, and a page outlining how Buildkite works to support your organization at scale.

✨ Brand Assets For all the shiny new logos and SVGs.

Buildkite Shop 🔜 🔜 🔜

We’re putting the finishing touches on our store, full of shiny new screen-printed vinyl stickers, and screen-printed tees (incl. pride editions) 😱🤩👏

We’ll let you know as soon as it’s ready.

✨ Check out the new site here: buildkite.com ✨

A big thank-you to Sher Rill Ng for the amazing illustration work you’ll find featured throughout the new site 🎊