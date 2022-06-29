NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product
See CI tool Buildkite in action and learn best practices for scaling your CI/CD pipelines and maturing your organizations practices

Webinars > Past

Introduction to Buildkite

Watch this Introduction to Buildkite webinar to see how you can set up Buildkite for fast, reliable and secure CI/CD pipelines. You’ll see Buildkite in action and learn about best practices.

When

Register below to watch the recording of this event (which ran live on June 28, 2022)

Schedule

  • 40 minutes Presentation & Demo
  • 5 minutes Q&A

Register

Hosted By

Mike Morgan

Solutions Architect

Buildkite

Mel Kaulfuss

Staff Developer Advocate

Buildkite

You’ll learn to

  • Deploy agents on a Linux host via our Elastic CI stack
  • Create a simple pipeline
  • Use some more advanced pipeline features such as conditionals, and running parallel steps to speed up your builds

We’ll introduce you to

  • Buildkite plugins; what they do and what's out there
  • Our integrations with other tools (such as SSO and Slack)

Share This Event

When

Register below to watch the recording of this event (which ran live on June 28, 2022)

Schedule

  • 40 minutes Presentation & Demo
  • 5 minutes Q&A

Register

Contact sales

Schedule a call to talk to our team directly, and learn about how Buildkite can help you