Watch this webinar to learn about Test Analytics, our new product that helps you identify, track and fix problematic tests. You’ll see Test Analytics in action and learn about best practices for optimizing your test suite.

When Register below to watch the recording of this event (which ran live on June 16, 2022 ) Schedule 40 minutes Presentation & Demo

5 minutes Q&A Register First Name Last Name Email Address Subscribe to the Buildkite newsletter and other product updates Watch the recording

Hosted By

Mike Morgan Solutions Architect Buildkite

You’ll learn to Add your test suite to Test Analytics to get real-time visibility and insights

Speed up your test suite and get rid of flaky tests

Walk through a realistic scenario for optimizing your test suite We’ll introduce you to Our pre-built collectors for popular testing frameworks like RSpec and Jest

How to use Test Analytics with any language, any framework, and any CI provider

Resources for building your own collector

Share This Event