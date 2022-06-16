Watch this webinar to learn about Test Analytics, our new product that helps you identify, track and fix problematic tests. You’ll see Test Analytics in action and learn about best practices for optimizing your test suite.
When
Register below to watch the recording of this event (which ran live on June 16, 2022)
Schedule
- 40 minutes Presentation & Demo
- 5 minutes Q&A
Hosted By
Mike Morgan
Solutions Architect
Buildkite
You’ll learn to
- Add your test suite to Test Analytics to get real-time visibility and insights
- Speed up your test suite and get rid of flaky tests
- Walk through a realistic scenario for optimizing your test suite
We’ll introduce you to
- Our pre-built collectors for popular testing frameworks like RSpec and Jest
- How to use Test Analytics with any language, any framework, and any CI provider
- Resources for building your own collector
