Validating changes across 500k+ files & 50m+ lines of code in a monorepo is complex, but it doesn’t have to be slow.

In this talk, Xioayang Tan and Tyler French will walk through the journey of how the Uber engineering team was able to leverage Buildkite to optimize their Go Monorepo's CI processing time by 50% and build reliability tooling to help track performance and provide solutions to scale out to thousands of developers.