UnblockConf21 Talks

Future of CI/CD Speaker Eleanor Kiefel Haggerty + Tim Lucas An exploration of the biggest problems facing teams implementing CI/CD at scale, and a look at what’s to come.

Flaky tests FML Speaker Jasmine Quek + Jasmin Wong Introducing: Buildkite Test Analytics, a new suite of features that helps you identify, track and fix problems in your test suites. Hate tracking down flaky and slow tests? Come hear from the Buildkite product team that's working to make your life easier, and get a first-hand look at what we're building, and why.

How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite Speaker Philipp Wollermann Bazel is an open source build tool created by Google, helping achieve fast and reliable builds on large projects such as Tensorflow. Join Philipp to learn about Bazel, why they chose Buildkite for their own CI, Bazel tooling and best practices, and how to use it to speed up your Buildkite pipeline.

Mobile CI at Scale Speaker Keith Smiley Lyft has hundreds of mobile developers, and runs thousands of CI builds per week. This talk will cover how we provide the best possible experience for our developers, including the journey we’ve taken so far, our current setup based on Buildkite and Bazel, and where we’re heading next.

Moving Pinterest’s iOS builds to autoscaled EC2 Mac Speaker Oliver Koo The journey of how we updated Pinterest’s iOS build pipelines and switched to autoscaling build queues backed by AWS EC2 Mac. This talk will cover how we’re building the AMIs, managing AWS via Terraform, and where we’re going next.

Resilient, Reusable, and Fun CI with Buildkite Speaker Lelia Bray-Musso + Gary White Jr. Continuous Integration. It’s the first step in most developer journeys to Cloud Native. Platform teams, developers, and operations struggle to get it right. In this talk, listen to Lelia and Gary from Wayfair’s Development Platform team laugh through the pain of scaling from 30 engineers to 3000. From 4 hour lead times to 10 minute keyboard-to-production deployments. We’ll use the backdrop of explosive growth at Wayfair to bring relatable hilarity to engineers working in operations, devops, and the software layer! This war story of reducing deploy train brain pain will also break with practical learnings and examples on how you might be able to benefit from our mistakes. Most importantly, we’ll share our Buildkite best practices and features we love. Come laugh with us! (or at us)