Introducing: Buildkite Test Analytics, a new suite of features that
helps you identify, track and fix problems in your test suites. Hate
tracking down flaky and slow tests? Come hear from the Buildkite
product team that's working to make your life easier, and get a
first-hand look at what we're building, and why.
Bazel (Google): How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite
Bazel is an open source build tool created by Google, helping achieve
fast and reliable builds on large projects such as Tensorflow. Join
Philipp to learn about Bazel, why they chose Buildkite for their own
CI, Bazel tooling and best practices, and how to use it to speed up
your Buildkite pipeline.
Lyft has hundreds of mobile developers, and runs thousands of CI
builds per week. This talk will cover how we provide the best possible
experience for our developers, including the journey we’ve taken so
far, our current setup based on Buildkite and Bazel, and where we’re
heading next.
Pinterest: Moving Pinterest’s iOS builds to autoscaled EC2 Mac
The journey of how we updated Pinterest’s iOS build pipelines and
switched to autoscaling build queues backed by AWS EC2 Mac. This talk
will cover how we’re building the AMIs, managing AWS via Terraform,
and where we’re going next.
Wayfair: Resilient, Reusable, and Fun CI with Buildkite
Continuous Integration. It’s the first step in most developer journeys
to Cloud Native. Platform teams, developers, and operations struggle
to get it right. In this talk, listen to Lelia and Gary from Wayfair’s
Development Platform team laugh through the pain of scaling from 30
engineers to 3000. From 4 hour lead times to 10 minute
keyboard-to-production deployments. We’ll use the backdrop of
explosive growth at Wayfair to bring relatable hilarity to engineers
working in operations, devops, and the software layer! This war story
of reducing deploy train brain pain will also break with practical
learnings and examples on how you might be able to benefit from our
mistakes. Most importantly, we’ll share our Buildkite best practices
and features we love. Come laugh with us! (or at us)
Wix: 6 Challenges Wix Faced While Building a Super CI Pipeline
Developer velocity can’t be underestimated. Whether it’s building &
deploying a hotfix for an urgent production incident, or your regular
day-to-day development cycle, a CI/CD pipeline must provide a fast
feedback loop. But what happens when your company just keeps on
growing and your CI system is starting to cave in under pressure? What
can you do if your users are getting frustrated, having critical
builds queued for over an hour? In this talk we’ll discuss how Wix
built a scalable, highly concurrent CI solution to support 500
engineers, using Buildkite, while reducing the time builds spend in
queue (when our CI system is under load) from ~40-60 minutes to merely
seconds.