Workflows for AI/ML

Control compute costs
Avoid wasting expensive GPU compute cycles with governance controls and checkpoints.
Buildkite supports non-linear workflows, letting you adjust pipelines at runtime. This means you can optimize compute dynamically by only running what you need for each step in experiments. Automate what you can, and pause execution when you want to inspect the output and decide how to proceed.
- Robust workflow controls out-of-the-box, including options to block, retry, inspect results, provide inputs, and resume.
- Right-size compute by matching workflow steps to the appropriate hardware.
- Auto-scale to 100,000+ concurrent agents.
Protect your IP
Keep your investment in models and data within your security perimeter.
Buildkite’s hybrid architecture lets you adopt the security posture you need without compromising speed or user experience. With self-hosted agents, you control the build environment, and Buildkite has no access to your models, source code, or secrets.
- Retain control of your models and data with self-hosted agents.
- SOC 2 Type II compliant SaaS control plane.
- Bake in security and environment checks through the pipeline lifecycle.
Maintain a hardware advantage
Stay ahead with the freedom to use the latest hardware, technologies, and approaches.
In an emerging field like AI/ML, moving fast is critical. Buildkite’s cross-platform agent is lightweight and can be used anywhere. Run the agent on the latest hardware as soon as it’s available rather than waiting for a SaaS solution to update.
- Run agents on any platform or cloud.
- Quickly experiment with new approaches to get ahead of changes in the field.
- Update the build environment on your schedule.
Unify research and engineering
Tame the chaos of model delivery today to prepare for 10× tomorrow.
With more models on the horizon, Buildkite’s flexible primitives let you consolidate workflows to support efficient delivery across all teams. Easily blend conventional CI/CD practices with research methodologies, and manage disparate workflows with secure boundaries around pipelines, compute, projects, and more.
- Create a common delivery language to make collaboration smooth between specialties.
- Pave golden paths so that any team can operationalize their work.
- Work together to automate the flow of data, code, models, and applications across any compute, workflow, or scale.
Key features
Dynamic pipelines let you customize pipeline steps on the fly to reduce run times and react to changing scenarios—from adding new steps to triggering different pipelines. All with logic you write in your programming language of choice (yes, Python! 🐍).
Annotations highlight key information in custom blocks so developers can quickly understand the situation, such as training result summaries, graphs of codebase analyses, and links to model artifacts.
Unified dashboard to monitor, control, and visualize all your pipelines from one place. Take action from metrics that show the health and performance of your pipelines.
Built by developers, for developers
- SOC 2 Type II compliant.
- Audit logs.
- Multi-level permissions to control access.
- REST and GraphQL APIs.
- SSO, SAML, and 2FA.
Frequently asked questions
No, you set your own limits with self-hosted agents. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers.
Yes! All new organizations get a 30-day free trial of the Pro plan to try the key features. See Pricing for all the details on the plans.
No, Buildkite cannot be fully self-hosted. While you can run the build infrastructure on self-hosted agents, the control plane is a SaaS offering managed by Buildkite.
This setup eliminates the overhead of maintaining and scaling the control plane, allowing your team to focus on delivering quality code quickly and efficiently. Self-hosted agents provide many benefits of an on-premises deployment with security, compliance, and governance controls.
