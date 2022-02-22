  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Introducing the Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac

Introducing the Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac

1 minute read

New Stack dialog next to an abstract illustration of a cluster of EC2 Mac machines

We’re excited to introduce the Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac, a new way for teams to scale mobile CI/CD pipelines using AWS and Buildkite ⚡️ This new open source stack is created specifically for mobile teams, helping you migrate to AWS-managed servers for increased reliability, security, and speed 📱

Pinterest have been using Buildkite to power their own mobile CI pipelines using a similar architecture to the Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac, which you can read all about it in Oliver Koo’s UnblockConf 21 talk. Migrating from their self-managed hardware to Buildkite + AWS resulted in an 80% reduction in CI related build failures, and a 43% reduction in upgrade times 📉

This 1.0 release consists of a CloudFormation template that manages the Auto Scaling Group, Launch Template customizations to run the Buildkite Agent, and various supporting pieces required to maintain a pool of EC2 Mac instances running the agent. And coming up we’ll be adding m1 support, new autoscaling options, and more.

To get started, see the Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac Documentation or check it out on GitHub 🚀

If your team manages Linux and Docker based workflows too, check out our existing Elastic CI Stack for AWS. Or if you'd like to connect with other teams running mobile CI/CD at scale, you can join the Mobile Native Foundation forums and the Buildkite Community Slack.

Related posts

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

The Delivery First Mindset

Unifying the Buildkite experience, visually

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service