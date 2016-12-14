  1. Resources
  5. Block step input fields

Block step input fields

1 minute read

Getting data into pipelines can be hard. Instead of wrangling APIs and chatops, you can now add custom forms directly to your Buildkite pipelines 🙌🏻 Getting input from your team has never been easier.

Screenshot of the Buildkite Secret Santa block step input fields

Sounds great, but what can I actually use this for?

  • 🖥 Choosing an environment before running a deployment script
  • 💭 Dynamic questions based on pull request content
  • 📑 Automation of team onboarding, offboarding, and other workflows
  • 💥 Checking that you really do want to go through with that Friday afternoon deployment
  • 🚀 Adding a name, version, and changelog to a release

We even used it to automate our team’s Secret Santa 😄🎄🎅🏼

Adding an input field to your pipeline

  1. Add a block step to your pipeline.yml file.
  2. Provide it with a prompt attribute, and at least one field attribute. For example:
1
2
3
4
5
- block: "Question!"
  prompt: "Please answer this important question"
  fields: 
   - text: "What day is it today?"
     key: "day-of-the-week"
  1. Create and run a new build on your updated pipeline!

The data that the user enters into the form is then available on subsequent steps from the build meta-data! 😱

Screenshot of the block step input field example

To explore a pipeline with a block step and input fields, take a look at our example repository: https://github.com/buildkite/block-step-example

Check out all of the available input field options over in our documentation. We’d love to hear what you think! Say hi on twitter, or send us an email.

