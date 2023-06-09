June 2023 ReleaseTake control
With powerful security, governance, and insight updates, you’re more in control of your CI/CD than ever.
Create secure boundaries around agents and pipelines with Clusters, enabling workloads to run safely in different environments. Easily manage fleets of agents at scale, using these new features to gain deeper insight across your workflows.
Go deeper into the performance of your Cluster queues.
Control queue workloads for easier testing, maintenance, and upgrades.
Harness the power of Kubernetes and Clusters.
Minimise risk by restricting agent token access to known IP addresses.
Programmatically manage your clusters through the API.
New features to help you maintain and enhance your security posture.
Create a single source of truth for pipeline steps across your organization.
Prevent potential security risks created by unused API tokens.
Tighter security with API response and notifications improvements.
Providing you with tailored tools to identify, diagnose, and refine your workflows.
Gain insights into your usage to monitor and understand patterns via the GraphQL API.
Easily share the relevant context of a job log.
Diagnose build issues faster in the failed steps filter.
Analyze your test data via expanded endpoints.
Identify and mitigate flaky tests in your test suites.
Find the builds you care about, quicker.