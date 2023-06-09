June 2023 Release
Take control

With powerful security, governance, and insight updates, you’re more in control of your CI/CD than ever.

Clusters

Greater control and deeper insights

Create secure boundaries around agents and pipelines with Clusters, enabling workloads to run safely in different environments. Easily manage fleets of agents at scale, using these new features to gain deeper insight across your workflows.

Cluster queue metrics

Go deeper into the performance of your Cluster queues.

Pause Cluster queues

Control queue workloads for easier testing, maintenance, and upgrades.

Kubernetes support

Harness the power of Kubernetes and Clusters.

CIDR-locked agent tokens

Minimise risk by restricting agent token access to known IP addresses.

Clusters API

Programmatically manage your clusters through the API.