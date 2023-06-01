Enhancement Flock locking ( Agent )

Enhancement Simplified first Pipeline experience ( Pipelines )

Fix Build spinner not showing properly in the log output ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Remove flaky information for tags#show ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents ( Pipelines )

Fix Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI ( Test Analytics )

Fix Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page ( Pipelines )

Fix Removing an API key from datadog request log section ( Pipelines )

Fix GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job ( Pipelines )

Fix Timeline tab not working ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Only show builds within the last 28 days ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add failed test data to tags#show UI ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Display p50 p90 duration data in build header ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Display validation errors when saving build settings ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Use new commit sha metadata ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers ( Pipelines )

Feature Show info annotiations in the Failures tab ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix dialog label overflow ( Pipelines )

Fix Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Make entire card clickable in builds#index ( Test Analytics )

Fix Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings ( Pipelines )

Fix Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion ( Pipelines )

Fix Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Update default project branch to main ( Pipelines )

Feature Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL ( Pipelines )

Fix Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API ( Test Analytics )

Feature Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Update Buildkite build badge logo ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add flaky test data to build#show ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix encoding error on agent token display ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Display run data for a build group ( Test Analytics )

Fix Support non-string environment variables when using matrices ( Pipelines )

Feature Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Update header in untagged build group ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Error with docker experimental CLI ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Display slowest 5% durations for tests ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Display run data for a build when no test groups exist ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted ( Agent )

Enhancement Unknown experiments will be warned in logger ( Agent )

Fix Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite ( Test Analytics )

Feature New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS ( Agent )

Feature Added support for getting metadata per build ( Agent )

Enhancement Add failed test data to UI ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data ( Agent )

Enhancement Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying ( Agent )

Enhancement Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7 ( Agent )

Fix Downcase all env keys when creating a run ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry ( Agent )

Enhancement build#show page displays insights about the build ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values ( Agent )

Enhancement Show empty state on run page when run is processing ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose ( Agent )

Enhancement Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18 ( Agent )

Enhancement Display test groups for each build ( Test Analytics )

Fix New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks ( Agent )

Enhancement Update styles for build#index page ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores ( Agent )

Fix Remove streamy inny graph ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry ( Agent )

Fix Fix origin for mirrored submodules ( Agent )

Fix Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job ( Documentation )

Enhancement Bump test collector to v2.3.1 ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page ( Documentation )

Fix Fix analytics builds sort order ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations ( Documentation )

Enhancement Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning ( Documentation )

Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time ( Documentation )

Enhancement Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost ( Documentation )

Fix Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Add note about block/input step not supported ( Documentation )

Fix Fix example in retry docs ( Documentation )

Enhancement Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data ( Documentation )

Enhancement Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense ( Documentation )

Fix Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add sections to GraphQL cookbook ( Documentation )

Enhancement Bump collector version ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix GraphQL script IA ( Documentation )

Enhancement Make all clickable elements accessible ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Add images to the Block step page ( Documentation )

Feature Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents ( Documentation )

Enhancement Sort tests before bulk insert/update ( Test Analytics )

Feature Style external links ( Documentation )

Enhancement Rework the elastic stack section ( Documentation )

Enhancement Filter nil suites ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Note for session IP pinning to work ( Documentation )

Enhancement Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail ( Documentation )

Enhancement Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix the heading generation in CLI script ( Documentation )

Enhancement Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"] ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario ( Documentation )

Enhancement Explain about local and global hooks ( Documentation )

Enhancement Skip duplicate executions within a batch ( Test Analytics )

Feature Create Build retention page. Update Build export page ( Documentation )

Enhancement Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command ( Documentation )

Enhancement Improve deleted suite handling ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav ( Documentation )

Enhancement Use Vite for compiling assets ( Documentation )

Enhancement Remove flash of empty state on tables ( Test Analytics )

Fix Update matrix limits to correct values ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add note that agent-startup hook is supported ( Documentation )

Enhancement Creator variables clarifications ( Documentation )

Enhancement Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Generate sitemap ( Documentation )

Enhancement Update flake detection time period ( Documentation )

Fix Fix table headers ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Clarification on pipeline upload order ( Documentation )

Fix Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md ( Documentation )

Enhancement Execute run finished worker in default queue ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets ( Documentation )

Enhancement Change worker priorities ( Test Analytics )

Feature Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20 ( Documentation )

Fix Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page ( Documentation )

Enhancement Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement General style update to Bamboo migration guide ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names ( Documentation )

Feature Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add url validation to api upload controller ( Test Analytics )

Fix Correcting storage duration information for build exports ( Documentation )

Enhancement Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation ( Documentation )

Enhancement Make linked card shadows sharper ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Added how to get number of builds between two dates ( Documentation )

Feature Polyglot hooks docs ( Documentation )

Enhancement Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise ( Documentation )

Enhancement Update empty state for test collector ( Test Analytics )

Feature Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )

Feature Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )

Feature Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api ( Documentation )

Enhancement Restructure the Clusters page into a new section ( Documentation )

Fix Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter ( Documentation )

Feature Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API ( Documentation )

Feature Document adding pipelines to a cluster ( Documentation )

Feature Update agent docs for v3.47.0 ( Documentation )

Enhancement Get all builds for pipeline graphql ( Documentation )

Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API ( Documentation )

Enhancement Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK ( Documentation )

Fix Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks ( Documentation )

Feature Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API ( Documentation )

Feature Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )

Enhancement Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status ( Documentation )

Feature Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs ( Documentation )

Enhancement Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE ( Documentation )

Feature Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint ( Documentation )

Fix Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications ( Documentation )

Enhancement Find pull request number for the current branch ( Documentation )

Feature Update docs for Agent v3.48.0 ( Documentation )