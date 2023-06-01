Agent health check

| Enhancement
|Flock locking
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Simplified first Pipeline experience
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Build spinner not showing properly in the log output
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Remove flaky information for tags#show
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Removing an API key from datadog request log section
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Timeline tab not working
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Only show builds within the last 28 days
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Add failed test data to tags#show UI
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Display p50 p90 duration data in build header
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Display validation errors when saving build settings
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Use new commit sha metadata
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers
| ( Pipelines )
| Feature
|Show info annotiations in the Failures tab
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix dialog label overflow
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Make entire card clickable in builds#index
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Update default project branch to main
| ( Pipelines )
| Feature
|Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Update Buildkite build badge logo
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Add flaky test data to build#show
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix encoding error on agent token display
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Display run data for a build group
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Support non-string environment variables when using matrices
| ( Pipelines )
| Feature
|Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Update header in untagged build group
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Error with docker experimental CLI
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Display slowest 5% durations for tests
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Display run data for a build when no test groups exist
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Unknown experiments will be warned in logger
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS
| ( Agent )
| Feature
|Added support for getting metadata per build
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add failed test data to UI
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Downcase all env keys when creating a run
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|build#show page displays insights about the build
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Show empty state on run page when run is processing
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Display test groups for each build
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Update styles for build#index page
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Remove streamy inny graph
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix origin for mirrored submodules
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Bump test collector to v2.3.1
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix analytics builds sort order
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Add note about block/input step not supported
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix example in retry docs
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add sections to GraphQL cookbook
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Bump collector version
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix GraphQL script IA
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Make all clickable elements accessible
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Add images to the Block step page
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Sort tests before bulk insert/update
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Style external links
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Rework the elastic stack section
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Filter nil suites
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Note for session IP pinning to work
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Fix the heading generation in CLI script
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"]
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Explain about local and global hooks
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Skip duplicate executions within a batch
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Create Build retention page. Update Build export page
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Improve deleted suite handling
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Use Vite for compiling assets
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Remove flash of empty state on tables
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Update matrix limits to correct values
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add note that agent-startup hook is supported
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Creator variables clarifications
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Generate sitemap
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Update flake detection time period
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix table headers
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Clarification on pipeline upload order
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Execute run finished worker in default queue
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Change worker priorities
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|General style update to Bamboo migration guide
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add url validation to api upload controller
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Correcting storage duration information for build exports
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Make linked card shadows sharper
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Added how to get number of builds between two dates
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Polyglot hooks docs
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Update empty state for test collector
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Restructure the Clusters page into a new section
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Document adding pipelines to a cluster
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Update agent docs for v3.47.0
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Get all builds for pipeline graphql
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint
| ( Documentation )
| Fix
|Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications
| ( Documentation )
| Enhancement
|Find pull request number for the current branch
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Update docs for Agent v3.48.0
| ( Documentation )
| Feature
|Add docs for creating, update and deleting cluster queues with REST API
| ( Documentation )