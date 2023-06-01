Clusters

Clusters API

Managing your infrastructure as code means all your changes are version controlled and auditable.

Your Cluster’s agents, associated queues, and pipelines can now be fully managed via our REST and GraphQL APIs.

Clusters

Greater control and deeper insights

Gain deeper insights and easily manage fleets of agents at scale with these features:

CIDR-locked agent tokens

Minimise risk by restricting agent token access to known IP addresses.

Kubernetes support

Harness the power of Kubernetes and Clusters.

Pause Cluster queues

Control queue workloads for easier testing, maintenance, and upgrades.

Cluster queue metrics

Go deeper into the performance of your Cluster queues.

1% improvements

Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.

Enhancement Flock locking ( Agent )
Enhancement Simplified first Pipeline experience ( Pipelines )
Fix Build spinner not showing properly in the log output ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Remove flaky information for tags#show ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents ( Pipelines )
Fix Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI ( Test Analytics )
Fix Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page ( Pipelines )
Fix Removing an API key from datadog request log section ( Pipelines )
Fix GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job ( Pipelines )
Fix Timeline tab not working ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Only show builds within the last 28 days ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add failed test data to tags#show UI ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Display p50 p90 duration data in build header ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Display validation errors when saving build settings ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Use new commit sha metadata ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers ( Pipelines )
Feature Show info annotiations in the Failures tab ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix dialog label overflow ( Pipelines )
Fix Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Make entire card clickable in builds#index ( Test Analytics )
Fix Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings ( Pipelines )
Fix Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion ( Pipelines )
Fix Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Update default project branch to main ( Pipelines )
Feature Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL ( Pipelines )
Fix Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API ( Test Analytics )
Feature Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Update Buildkite build badge logo ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add flaky test data to build#show ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix encoding error on agent token display ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Display run data for a build group ( Test Analytics )
Fix Support non-string environment variables when using matrices ( Pipelines )
Feature Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Update header in untagged build group ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Error with docker experimental CLI ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Display slowest 5% durations for tests ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Display run data for a build when no test groups exist ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted ( Agent )
Enhancement Unknown experiments will be warned in logger ( Agent )
Fix Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite ( Test Analytics )
Feature New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS ( Agent )
Feature Added support for getting metadata per build ( Agent )
Enhancement Add failed test data to UI ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data ( Agent )
Enhancement Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying ( Agent )
Enhancement Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7 ( Agent )
Fix Downcase all env keys when creating a run ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry ( Agent )
Enhancement build#show page displays insights about the build ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values ( Agent )
Enhancement Show empty state on run page when run is processing ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose ( Agent )
Enhancement Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18 ( Agent )
Enhancement Display test groups for each build ( Test Analytics )
Fix New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks ( Agent )
Enhancement Update styles for build#index page ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores ( Agent )
Fix Remove streamy inny graph ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry ( Agent )
Fix Fix origin for mirrored submodules ( Agent )
Fix Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job ( Documentation )
Enhancement Bump test collector to v2.3.1 ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page ( Documentation )
Fix Fix analytics builds sort order ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations ( Documentation )
Enhancement Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning ( Documentation )
Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time ( Documentation )
Enhancement Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost ( Documentation )
Fix Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add note about block/input step not supported ( Documentation )
Fix Fix example in retry docs ( Documentation )
Enhancement Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data ( Documentation )
Enhancement Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense ( Documentation )
Fix Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add sections to GraphQL cookbook ( Documentation )
Enhancement Bump collector version ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix GraphQL script IA ( Documentation )
Enhancement Make all clickable elements accessible ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add images to the Block step page ( Documentation )
Feature Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents ( Documentation )
Enhancement Sort tests before bulk insert/update ( Test Analytics )
Feature Style external links ( Documentation )
Enhancement Rework the elastic stack section ( Documentation )
Enhancement Filter nil suites ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Note for session IP pinning to work ( Documentation )
Enhancement Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail ( Documentation )
Enhancement Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix the heading generation in CLI script ( Documentation )
Enhancement Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"] ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario ( Documentation )
Enhancement Explain about local and global hooks ( Documentation )
Enhancement Skip duplicate executions within a batch ( Test Analytics )
Feature Create Build retention page. Update Build export page ( Documentation )
Enhancement Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command ( Documentation )
Enhancement Improve deleted suite handling ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav ( Documentation )
Enhancement Use Vite for compiling assets ( Documentation )
Enhancement Remove flash of empty state on tables ( Test Analytics )
Fix Update matrix limits to correct values ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add note that agent-startup hook is supported ( Documentation )
Enhancement Creator variables clarifications ( Documentation )
Enhancement Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Generate sitemap ( Documentation )
Enhancement Update flake detection time period ( Documentation )
Fix Fix table headers ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Clarification on pipeline upload order ( Documentation )
Fix Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md ( Documentation )
Enhancement Execute run finished worker in default queue ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets ( Documentation )
Enhancement Change worker priorities ( Test Analytics )
Feature Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20 ( Documentation )
Fix Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page ( Documentation )
Enhancement Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement General style update to Bamboo migration guide ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names ( Documentation )
Feature Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add url validation to api upload controller ( Test Analytics )
Fix Correcting storage duration information for build exports ( Documentation )
Enhancement Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation ( Documentation )
Enhancement Make linked card shadows sharper ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Added how to get number of builds between two dates ( Documentation )
Feature Polyglot hooks docs ( Documentation )
Enhancement Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise ( Documentation )
Enhancement Update empty state for test collector ( Test Analytics )
Feature Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )
Feature Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )
Feature Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api ( Documentation )
Enhancement Restructure the Clusters page into a new section ( Documentation )
Fix Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter ( Documentation )
Feature Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API ( Documentation )
Feature Document adding pipelines to a cluster ( Documentation )
Feature Update agent docs for v3.47.0 ( Documentation )
Enhancement Get all builds for pipeline graphql ( Documentation )
Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API ( Documentation )
Enhancement Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK ( Documentation )
Fix Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks ( Documentation )
Feature Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API ( Documentation )
Feature Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API ( Documentation )
Enhancement Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status ( Documentation )
Feature Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs ( Documentation )
Enhancement Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE ( Documentation )
Feature Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint ( Documentation )
Fix Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications ( Documentation )
Enhancement Find pull request number for the current branch ( Documentation )
Feature Update docs for Agent v3.48.0 ( Documentation )
Feature Add docs for creating, update and deleting cluster queues with REST API ( Documentation )

