CI/CD templates for mobile developmentHave a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.Filter byFilter byClear allLanguageUse case1Continuous deploymentContinuous integrationInfrastructure as codeMobilePackagesScheduleSecurityWebPlatformToolCI for SwiftBuild, lint, and test a Swift project using SwiftLint and XCTest.CIMobileWebCI for Kotlin with GradleBuild and test a Kotlin application with Gradle.CIWebMobileFastlane for iOSSet up CI for iOS projects with FastlaneCIMobile