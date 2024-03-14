NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
CI for Kotlin with Gradle

Build and test a Kotlin application with Gradle.

CI for Kotlin with Gradle

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds and tests a Kotlin application with Gradle.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Runs tests with Gradle.
  2. Builds the application with Gradle.

The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the Gradle CLI and Java 8.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Kotlin application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.