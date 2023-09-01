Hybrid architecture : Your compute, our orchestration

We’ll sing it from the rooftops if need be: CI/CD is faster, safer, and cheaper when you control the compute.

Buildkite pioneered the hybrid approach to CI/CD—separating a SaaS control panel and self-hosted runners. You set up the runners (agents) on your infrastructure, on-premises or in the cloud. Buildkite manages the control panel, dispatching work as it appears.

