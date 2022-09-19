  1. Resources
Buildkite is live on the AWS Marketplace

32 second read

As of today, Buildkite is available on AWS Marketplace!

Many Buildkite customers love using AWS for their build and deploy pipelines: AWS offers an array of compute options, all of which the Buildkite agent happily runs on. We believe having full control over your build agents on your infrastructure is critical for happy and unblocked developers and DevOps teams.

Buildkite customer Pinterest recently shared how they moved their iOS builds to EC2 Mac, and many of our customers are using our popular Elastic CI Stack to quickly scale up and down agents on their AWS infrastructure. Buildkite is also a Graviton Ready Partner and runs on Graviton 2 and 3.

Check out our AWS Marketplace listing here.

Read the full press release here.

