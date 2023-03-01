API security improvements

We’re continually working on providing greater security for our users.
When a user is compromised, an attacker’s next step is to create an access token. Security notifications empower customers to promptly address any token changes made to their accounts, ensuring data security and preventing unauthorized access.
Users will now receive an email whenever an access token associated with their account is created or updated.
From July 4 onwards, agent tokens created via the GraphQL API will only be exposed in the initial response and will not be retrievable afterward.
Please ensure agent tokens are stored on creation.
More features to help you maintain and enhance your security posture:
Our product and engineering teams are constantly adding enhancements, fixes, and features. Check out what we’ve pushed over the last quarter.
|Enhancement
|Flock locking
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Simplified first Pipeline experience
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Build spinner not showing properly in the log output
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Remove flaky information for tags#show
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Removing an API key from datadog request log section
|Pipelines
|Fix
|GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Timeline tab not working
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Only show builds within the last 28 days
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add failed test data to tags#show UI
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display p50 p90 duration data in build header
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display validation errors when saving build settings
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Use new commit sha metadata
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Show info annotiations in the Failures tab
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix dialog label overflow
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Make entire card clickable in builds#index
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update default project branch to main
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update Buildkite build badge logo
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add flaky test data to build#show
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix encoding error on agent token display
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display run data for a build group
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Support non-string environment variables when using matrices
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Update header in untagged build group
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Error with docker experimental CLI
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Display slowest 5% durations for tests
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Display run data for a build when no test groups exist
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Unknown experiments will be warned in logger
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS
|Agent
|Feature
|Added support for getting metadata per build
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add failed test data to UI
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7
|Agent
|Fix
|Downcase all env keys when creating a run
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry
|Agent
|Enhancement
|build#show page displays insights about the build
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Show empty state on run page when run is processing
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Display test groups for each build
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Update styles for build#index page
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores
|Agent
|Fix
|Remove streamy inny graph
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix origin for mirrored submodules
|Agent
|Fix
|Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Bump test collector to v2.3.1
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix analytics builds sort order
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost
|Documentation
|Fix
|Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add note about block/input step not supported
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix example in retry docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense
|Documentation
|Fix
|Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add sections to GraphQL cookbook
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Bump collector version
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GraphQL script IA
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make all clickable elements accessible
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add images to the Block step page
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Sort tests before bulk insert/update
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Style external links
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Rework the elastic stack section
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Filter nil suites
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Note for session IP pinning to work
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix the heading generation in CLI script
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"]
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Explain about local and global hooks
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Skip duplicate executions within a batch
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Create Build retention page. Update Build export page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Improve deleted suite handling
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Use Vite for compiling assets
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Remove flash of empty state on tables
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Update matrix limits to correct values
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add note that agent-startup hook is supported
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Creator variables clarifications
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Generate sitemap
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update flake detection time period
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix table headers
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Clarification on pipeline upload order
|Documentation
|Fix
|Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Execute run finished worker in default queue
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Change worker priorities
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|General style update to Bamboo migration guide
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add url validation to api upload controller
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Correcting storage duration information for build exports
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make linked card shadows sharper
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Added how to get number of builds between two dates
|Documentation
|Feature
|Polyglot hooks docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update empty state for test collector
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Restructure the Clusters page into a new section
|Documentation
|Fix
|Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Document adding pipelines to a cluster
|Documentation
|Feature
|Update agent docs for v3.47.0
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Get all builds for pipeline graphql
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint
|Documentation
|Fix
|Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Find pull request number for the current branch
|Documentation
|Feature
|Update docs for Agent v3.48.0
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add docs for creating, update and deleting cluster queues with REST API
|Documentation