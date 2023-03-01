API security improvements

We’re continually working on providing greater security for our users.

New token notifications

When a user is compromised, an attacker’s next step is to create an access token. Security notifications empower customers to promptly address any token changes made to their accounts, ensuring data security and preventing unauthorized access.

Users will now receive an email whenever an access token associated with their account is created or updated.

Removing Agent tokens from subsequent GraphQL API responses

From July 4 onwards, agent tokens created via the GraphQL API will only be exposed in the initial response and will not be retrievable afterward.

Please ensure agent tokens are stored on creation.

Read the deprecation changelog ↗