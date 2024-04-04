Automate publishing a Node.js package to Buildkite
Publish a Node.js package to your Buildkite repository.
- Language
- JavaScript
- Tool
- npm
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that automates publishing a Node.js package to a Buildkite package repository.
At a glance:
- For Node.js projects
- For Buildkite Packages
- Requires Docker
How it works
This template:
- Packages a project using npm.
- Configures npm and publishes the package to your Buildkite package registry.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your Node.js project.
- Configure Buildkite with the following environment:
PACKAGE_NAME,
AUTH_TOKEN.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.