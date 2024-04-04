CI/CD templates for JavaScript
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI/CD for Vercel
Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.
- CD
- Web
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for AWS using AWS CDK
Sythesize and deploy CloudFormation using AWS CDK
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI for Node.js
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.
- CI
- Web
Scan Node.js using Snyk
Audit your Node.js project for security vulnerabilities using Snyk.
- Security
- CI
- Schedule
Publish Node.js package to Buildkite
Publish a Node.js package to your Buildkite repository.
- Packages
- CI