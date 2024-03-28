CI/CD for Fly.io

NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
This template gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a docker image to Fly.io.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Builds and pushes a Docker image to the Fly.io registry.
  2. Deploys image to Fly.io.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Fly.io application.
  2. Configure Buildkite with the following secrets: FLY_ACCESS_TOKEN, FLY_APP_NAME.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.