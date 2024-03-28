CI/CD for Fly.io
This template gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a docker image to Fly.io.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Builds and pushes a Docker image to the Fly.io registry.
- Deploys image to Fly.io.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Fly.io application.
- Configure Buildkite with the following secrets:
FLY_ACCESS_TOKEN,
FLY_APP_NAME.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.