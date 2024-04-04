Pipeline templates for continuous deployment
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI/CD for AWS using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy AWS infrastructure using Terraform.
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for AWS using AWS CDK
Sythesize and deploy CloudFormation using AWS CDK
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for Docker using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure using Terraform.
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for Vercel
Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.
- CD
- Web
CI/CD for Fly.io
Build and deploy a Docker image to Fly.io.
- CD
- CI