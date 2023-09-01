Software Engineer - Data

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite is a continuous delivery platform that helps development teams ship quality code, fast. Making developers happy and productive makes us happy, and we’re lucky to work closely with some of the best software teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, Google, Pinterest, and Basecamp.
The mission of Data at Buildkite is to transform us into a data driven organization that uses analysis to unblock every developer on the planet. We're looking for a Software Engineer to join our Data Team and help us continue to build out our data systems to collect, manage & transform raw data into usable information for our customers & internal stakeholders.
Working on a data pipeline to propagate new transactional data into the data warehouse.
Modelling data in BigQuery using dbt to meet performance and reporting requirements for specific stakeholders.
Working on strategic changes to our data warehousing architecture to support scaling and performance.
Implementing systems and strategies to support slowly changing dimensions
Diving into our Rails monolith to understand and instrument data.
Collaborating via Basecamp on our data tracking plan, and helping our product teams on how best to track specific events.
Troubleshooting a stakeholder’s Looker Studio report, identifying data discrepancies and implementing schemas for easier consumption.
Video calls with others on the team to discuss or solve problems, or to just say hi.
Providing feedback on a GitHub pull request, or responding to feedback left for you.
Have experience building & maintaining data pipelines at scale.
Are familiar with data ingestion technologies across cloud vendors at scale.
Have experience with large scale data warehousing, with informed opinions about partitioning and query optimization.
Have advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL) as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.
Are familiar with Terraform for maintaining infrastructure as code.
Believe in quality code. You are comfortable writing tests and clear comments for the code you write. You know how to balance your own high standards of code quality with the problems you are solving and external constraints like how time-sensitive it is or the impact it will have.
Like solving problems. You are happy working through difficult technical problems and solving them in straight-forward ways. If you don't know the answer immediately, you are comfortable digging until you figure it out and know the right point to ask for assistance.
Understand development processes. You are comfortable writing git commits, pull requests and issues. You know how to tackle critiquing others’ code in a positive and productive way, and are comfortable receiving the same sort of feedback.
Are a good communicator. You value empathy and kindness and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Are self-motivated. We are a remote company, so you will need to be comfortable stepping into gaps in the planning, taking initiative, and identifying what needs to be done and how to get it done.
Learn fast. You might not be an expert in everything we do initially, but you will quickly become an expert in some aspects. You are comfortable diving in and learning things, even if they are new to you.
$150,000 - $175,000 AUD
$160,000 - $188,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australian and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.