About The Role

We are looking for a Business Development Representative (BDR) to help us build one of the best companies in the world. You’ll have a range of responsibilities all aimed at increasing our brand recognition and financial growth. Some of the high impact duties of this role include coordinating with sales and marketing teams, reviewing current market trends, scheduling appointments, opening opportunities, following through on client trials, and proposing new business ideas to improve revenue. You'll report to the BDR Manager, Christy.

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our DevOps platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, Canva and Lyft.

A typical day for a Buildkite BDR might look like:

Identifying and researching potential customers

Hanging out on zoom, working within the sales team and across the whole organization

Contacting potential customers through calls, LinkedIn, and emails

Engaging with prospects to understand business and organization challenges and struggles

Generating high-value sales pipeline through both strategic and targeted prospecting into mid-market or enterprise accounts

Qualifying leads from marketing campaigns as sales opportunities

Setting up meetings or calls between prospective clients and Account Executives

Gathering useful information from customer and competitor data

Collaborating and strategizing with aligned AE(s) to develop a list of target prospects

This job is for you, if you…

Understand software development tools and processes. You’ll need to talk about the value of Buildkite with potential customers and how the products could help their organization.

Are excited about building the brand reputation of an awesome, growing company. You should have proven work experience or interest in Business Development, Sales or Marketing

Have hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls) and a track record of achieving sales quota. You will find this role motivating if revenue growth targets and sales performance metrics energize you.

Love collaborating. You will be working with wonderful, smart humans who care about their customers and product.

Are comfortable working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable working by yourself and taking initiative when team members are offline.

Have experience with CRM & sales engagement software. We use Salesforce &

Apollo.

Are a good communicator. You should have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Salary - $50,000 - $80,000 USD Per Annum depending on level of experience