We're looking for an experienced Sales Manager to join our growing team and lead the charge in driving exponential revenue growth.

In this pivotal role, you'll be responsible for building and shaping a high-performing sales team of Account Executives across the US. You'll be a strategic partner to the VP of Sales, fostering a culture of success and exceeding sales targets.

What You'll Do:

Coach and Champion: Be a mentor and guide, equipping your team with exceptional sales techniques and a customer-centric approach.

Develop Sales Champions: Partner with the People team to identify training needs and implement ongoing development programs to elevate your team's skills.

Drive Strategic Growth: Collaborate with the Sales Leadership team to craft winning sales strategies that maximize revenue and market share.

Lead by Data: Monitor and report sales metrics, providing clear insights to leadership and making data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

Alignment is Key: Foster strong collaboration across departments like Marketing and Product, ensuring everyone is on the same page in terms of sales strategies and product positioning.

Pipeline Powerhouse: Manage and optimize the sales pipeline, ensuring accurate forecasting and timely follow-up on leads.

Who You Are:

Master Communicator: You have exceptional listening, presentation, and written communication skills, adeptly connecting with audiences at all levels.

Proven Sales Leader: You have a strong track record of managing high-performing sales teams and demonstrably excel at mentoring, leading, and fostering professional development.

Data-Driven Decision Maker: You leverage data analytics to inform strategic choices and drive sales growth.

Relationship Builder: You can build and maintain strong relationships both internally and with customers.

Metrics Maestro: You have experience in generating insightful sales reports, enabling effective decision-making.

Execution Focused: You have a proven track record of exceeding your sales goals and have a genuine passion for working in a fast-paced tech startup.

Understanding of CI/CD: Familiarity with CI/CD or related technologies is a plus.

What We Offer:

Join a purpose-driven company at the forefront of the DevOps revolution.

Play a pivotal role in building a high-performing and results-oriented sales team.

Opportunity to make a significant impact on Buildkite's growth trajectory.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Supportive and collaborative work environment.

Be part of a remote-first, global team that values innovation and excellence.





Ready to make a difference? Apply now!