  1. About
  2. /
  3. Careers
  4. /
  5. Sales Manager

Sales Manager

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

We're looking for an experienced Sales Manager to join our growing team and lead the charge in driving exponential revenue growth.

In this pivotal role, you'll be responsible for building and shaping a high-performing sales team of Account Executives across the US. You'll be a strategic partner to the VP of Sales, fostering a culture of success and exceeding sales targets.

What You'll Do:

  • Coach and Champion: Be a mentor and guide, equipping your team with exceptional sales techniques and a customer-centric approach.
  • Develop Sales Champions: Partner with the People team to identify training needs and implement ongoing development programs to elevate your team's skills.
  • Drive Strategic Growth: Collaborate with the Sales Leadership team to craft winning sales strategies that maximize revenue and market share.
  • Lead by Data: Monitor and report sales metrics, providing clear insights to leadership and making data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.
  • Alignment is Key: Foster strong collaboration across departments like Marketing and Product, ensuring everyone is on the same page in terms of sales strategies and product positioning.
  • Pipeline Powerhouse: Manage and optimize the sales pipeline, ensuring accurate forecasting and timely follow-up on leads.

Who You Are:

  • Master Communicator: You have exceptional listening, presentation, and written communication skills, adeptly connecting with audiences at all levels.
  • Proven Sales Leader: You have a strong track record of managing high-performing sales teams and demonstrably excel at mentoring, leading, and fostering professional development.
  • Data-Driven Decision Maker: You leverage data analytics to inform strategic choices and drive sales growth.
  • Relationship Builder: You can build and maintain strong relationships both internally and with customers.
  • Metrics Maestro: You have experience in generating insightful sales reports, enabling effective decision-making.
  • Execution Focused: You have a proven track record of exceeding your sales goals and have a genuine passion for working in a fast-paced tech startup.
  • Understanding of CI/CD: Familiarity with CI/CD or related technologies is a plus.

What We Offer:

  • Join a purpose-driven company at the forefront of the DevOps revolution.
  • Play a pivotal role in building a high-performing and results-oriented sales team.
  • Opportunity to make a significant impact on Buildkite's growth trajectory.
  • Competitive salary and benefits package.
  • Supportive and collaborative work environment.
  • Be part of a remote-first, global team that values innovation and excellence.


Ready to make a difference? Apply now!

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at Scale

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service