Account Executive - US

We're looking for an experienced Account Executive to join our growing team and drive significant revenue growth by building strong customer relationships and closing deals
The role:
As an Account Executive, you will drive significant revenue growth by building and nurturing strong relationships with enterprise customers, closing complex deals, and championing Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform. You'll play a key role in expanding our market presence and delivering exceptional value to our customers.
What You'll Do:
- Build Strong Relationships: Cultivate and nurture relationships with key decision-makers at enterprise-level accounts.
- Drive Revenue Growth: Identify, qualify, and close deals, consistently exceeding sales quotas.
- Product Champion: Become an expert in our Scale-Out Delivery Platform and effectively communicate its value to potential customers.
- Strategic Sales: Develop and execute strategic sales plans to penetrate new markets and expand existing accounts.
- Collaborative Partnerships: Work closely with Solution Architects, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
- Data-Driven Approach: Leverage sales tools and analytics to optimize your sales pipeline and forecast accurately.
What We're Looking For:
- Proven Track Record: Demonstrated success in B2B software sales, particularly in the SaaS or developer tools industry.
- Enterprise Sales Expertise: Experience closing complex deals with multiple stakeholders at large enterprises.
- Technical Acumen: Understanding of CI/CD concepts and the ability to articulate technical solutions to non-technical audiences.
- Strong Communication Skills: Exceptional verbal and written communication skills to build rapport and deliver persuasive presentations.
- Self-Starter: A highly motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Collaborative Mindset: A team player who can work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Why Join Buildkite?
- Competitive Compensation: Attractive salary, equity and benefits package.
- Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement.
- Innovative Culture: Work with talented individuals who are passionate about technology and building great products.
- Impactful Role: Directly contribute to the growth and success of a rapidly growing company.
Ready to make your mark?