Account Executive - US

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

We're looking for an experienced Account Executive to join our growing team and drive significant revenue growth by building strong customer relationships and closing deals

The role:

As an Account Executive, you will drive significant revenue growth by building and nurturing strong relationships with enterprise customers, closing complex deals, and championing Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform. You'll play a key role in expanding our market presence and delivering exceptional value to our customers.

What You'll Do:

  • Build Strong Relationships: Cultivate and nurture relationships with key decision-makers at enterprise-level accounts.
  • Drive Revenue Growth: Identify, qualify, and close deals, consistently exceeding sales quotas.
  • Product Champion: Become an expert in our Scale-Out Delivery Platform and effectively communicate its value to potential customers.
  • Strategic Sales: Develop and execute strategic sales plans to penetrate new markets and expand existing accounts.
  • Collaborative Partnerships: Work closely with Solution Architects, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
  • Data-Driven Approach: Leverage sales tools and analytics to optimize your sales pipeline and forecast accurately.

What We're Looking For:

  • Proven Track Record: Demonstrated success in B2B software sales, particularly in the SaaS or developer tools industry.
  • Enterprise Sales Expertise: Experience closing complex deals with multiple stakeholders at large enterprises.
  • Technical Acumen: Understanding of CI/CD concepts and the ability to articulate technical solutions to non-technical audiences.
  • Strong Communication Skills: Exceptional verbal and written communication skills to build rapport and deliver persuasive presentations.
  • Self-Starter: A highly motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
  • Collaborative Mindset: A team player who can work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Why Join Buildkite?

  • Competitive Compensation: Attractive salary, equity and benefits package.
  • Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement.
  • Innovative Culture: Work with talented individuals who are passionate about technology and building great products.
  • Impactful Role: Directly contribute to the growth and success of a rapidly growing company.


Ready to make your mark?

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

