Account Executive - US

We're looking for an experienced Account Executive to join our growing team and drive significant revenue growth by building strong customer relationships and closing deals

The role:

As an Account Executive, you will drive significant revenue growth by building and nurturing strong relationships with enterprise customers, closing complex deals, and championing Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform. You'll play a key role in expanding our market presence and delivering exceptional value to our customers.



What You'll Do:

Build Strong Relationships: Cultivate and nurture relationships with key decision-makers at enterprise-level accounts.

Drive Revenue Growth: Identify, qualify, and close deals, consistently exceeding sales quotas.

Product Champion: Become an expert in our Scale-Out Delivery Platform and effectively communicate its value to potential customers.

Strategic Sales: Develop and execute strategic sales plans to penetrate new markets and expand existing accounts.

Collaborative Partnerships: Work closely with Solution Architects, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Data-Driven Approach: Leverage sales tools and analytics to optimize your sales pipeline and forecast accurately.

What We're Looking For:

Proven Track Record: Demonstrated success in B2B software sales, particularly in the SaaS or developer tools industry.

Enterprise Sales Expertise: Experience closing complex deals with multiple stakeholders at large enterprises.

Technical Acumen: Understanding of CI/CD concepts and the ability to articulate technical solutions to non-technical audiences.

Strong Communication Skills: Exceptional verbal and written communication skills to build rapport and deliver persuasive presentations.

Self-Starter: A highly motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Collaborative Mindset: A team player who can work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Why Join Buildkite?

Competitive Compensation: Attractive salary, equity and benefits package.

Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement.

Innovative Culture: Work with talented individuals who are passionate about technology and building great products.

Impactful Role: Directly contribute to the growth and success of a rapidly growing company.





Ready to make your mark?