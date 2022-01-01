Terraform is a useful tool, though it also has its pitfalls. Those working in Terraform have probably already gone through its documentation which explains what resources can be used, but some areas remain unclear: How should modules be constructed? How should you structure your Terraform code, in general?

Hila Fish will cover the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to Terraform. The talk will cover best practices for working with Terraform, providing attendees a paved way of working with Terraform, whether for an existing codebase or a new functionality altogether. There’s more to Terraform than just being an ‘infrastructure as code’ tool–you’ll learn more in this talk.