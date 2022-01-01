Retool is a fast-growing startup that makes building internal tools remarkably fast. All of Retool’s production deployments are on Kubernetes, so when it was time for the team to migrate their CI pipelines to a new platform, they decided those should run on Kubernetes as well.

This talk will cover why (and why not) you should consider running CI builds on Kubernetes, and how Buildkite and Garden (an open-source Kuberenetes development and testing tool) helped the Retool team achieve maximum outcome with minimal engineering time.