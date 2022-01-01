Cruise utilizes Buildkite to solve for multiple use cases. In addition to the more conventional cloud-based CI/CD use case, the team also uses it to run hardware-in-the-loop tests.

In this talk, attendees will learn how HIL tests are run, including deploying Buildkite agents to physical servers attached to the hardware. Plus, dynamic pipelines are leveraged to create jobs with specific parameters that run on these dedicated servers and display quick, at-a-glance results using Buildkite's Annotation feature.