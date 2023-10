Join Buildkite CEO, Keith Pitt, for the Unblock 2022 opening keynote. Keith discusses all that Buildkite’s been up to in 2022, and dives into the nature of storytelling in DevOps. He shares more about our breakthrough dynamic pipelines feature–one that we discovered by giving ourselves permission to play and experiment. Plus, you’ll even get a sneak peek into ideas he’s been tinkering with around visualizing and defining pipelines–you won’t want to miss it.