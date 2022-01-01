All attendees, speakers and sponsors at Unblock 2022, presented by Buildkite, must agree to abide by the following code of conduct, which organizers will enforce throughout the conference.

We expect everyone to work together to help ensure a safe environment for everyone.

Need assistance?

Please contact hi@buildkite.com with any questions or concerns.

We’re here to help.

Unblock event code of conduct

Unblock events are dedicated to providing a harassment-free learning experience for everyone, regardless of:

Gender identity and expression

Age

Sexual orientation

Disability

Physical appearance

Body size

Race

Ethnicity

Nationality

Native language

Religion (or lack thereof)

Technology choices

Life experiences

Any other defining characteristics not listed above

We do not tolerate harassment of any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate for any event – including talks, workshops, meetups, parties, Twitter and other online channels or media.

Unacceptable Behavior

Our definition of unacceptable behavior includes:

Offensive verbal comments related to gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, nationality, native language, religion (or lack thereof), technology choices, life experiences, or any other defining characteristics

Any lewd or offensive behavior or language, using sexually explicit or offensive language or conduct, obscene gestures, profanity, display of sexual images in public spaces, or racial, religious or ethnic slurs

Intimidation, deliberate or otherwise

Stalking

Harassing photography, screenshots or recording

Disruption of talks or other events

Unwelcome sexual attention

Failure to wear clothing that is suitable for a work environment, that is provocative, inappropriate or otherwise offensive as measured by our standards

Any destruction or vandalization of personal property, the event domain, or event materials

Being excessively intoxicated, as determined by Unblock staff

Committing any unlawful act or engaging in any offensive behavior

Failure to obey any of the rules or regulations of the event or instructions of Unblock event staff

Expected Behavior

Do not engage in any unacceptable behavior described above - be respectful and considerate, and refrain from discriminatory and otherwise inappropriate behavior and speech. Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants. Alert event staff if you notice a dangerous situation or if you or someone else is in distress.

Reporting

If someone makes you or anyone else feel unsafe or unwelcome, please report it to a member of the event staff as soon as possible. Harassment and other Code of Conduct violations reduce the value of our event for everyone. We want you to be comfortable at our event. You can make a report either personally or anonymously.

If you see a Code of Conduct violation and you’re comfortable doing so, let the person know that what they did is inappropriate and ask them to stop. That person should immediately stop the behavior and correct the issue. If the behavior continues, or if you’re uncomfortable speaking up: contact event staff as soon as possible (anonymously, at the event, or via email). A staff member will immediately address the issue and take further action.

When taking a personal report, our staff will ensure you’re safe and can’t be overheard. Our staff may involve other event staff to ensure your report is managed properly. Once you’re safe, we’ll ask you to tell us what happened.

We realize this can be upsetting, but we’ll handle it as respectfully as possible. If you would like, you can bring someone with you for support while you make the report. You won’t be asked to confront anyone and we won’t tell the offending individual (or anyone else) who you are.

Our team will be happy to help you:

Contact your local security, local law enforcement, or local support services

Arrange escorts, or otherwise assist you to feel safe for the duration of the event

We value you and appreciate your attendance

Unblock Partner Obligations

Partners and Speakers are subject to this Code of Conduct. In particular, partners and speakers should not use sexualized images, activities, or other material. Unblock event organizers should not use sexualized clothing/uniforms/costumes, or otherwise create a sexualized environment.

Enforcement

Anyone asked to stop any harassing behavior or violations of the Code of Conduct must do so immediately.

If any event participant engages in harassing behavior, Unblock organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, including warning the offender, expelling the offender from the event without warning, and engaging local law enforcement.