UnblockConf21 Webinars

Cloudsmith :

The Continuous Software Pipeline: CI/CD Meets Continuous Packaging Speaker Cloudsmith Cloudsmith is a cloud-native package management solution helping engineers secure and simplify their software pipeline through Continuous Packaging. Join Ciara Carey, DevRel at Cloudsmith, and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, as they explore what it means to combine Cloudsmith’s continuous packaging with Buildkite’s integration & delivery to truly have a continuous software pipeline in the cloud.

Pagerduty :

Pagerduty Change Events Speaker Pagerduty PagerDuty’s Change Events are a powerful way to collect information from your service ecosystem. To maintain velocity as your application deployments scale, every second counts. Integrating Buildkite with PagerDuty ensures you have all the information you need, when you need it. Join Mandi Walls from PagerDuty and Nick Rycar from Buildkite for a demo of this integration.

Datadog :

Using Datadog’s new CI Visibility tools with your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines Speaker Datadog Visibility into your CI pipeline’s performance unlocks the ability to speed up your CI pipelines. Join Nick Rycar from Buildkite and Datadog for a deep dive on using Datadog’s new CI Visibility tools with your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines.

Honeycomb :

Build observability with Honeycomb Speaker Honeycomb Do you know exactly what your builds are doing at every step of the way to prod and after they’ve been deployed? A key part of what lets you ship code to production often and quickly is having observability in your builds. Join Pierre Tessier, Dir of Solution Architects at Honeycomb, and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, for a look at how to integrate your Buildkite pipelines with Honeycomb.

AWS :

AWS Graviton with the Elastic CI Stack for AWS Speaker AWS AWS Graviton is a new Arm based instance type available in EC2, providing better price performance over traditional instance types. Join Arthur Petitpierre, Worldwide EC2 Graviton Specialist Solutions Architect, and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, for a detailed look at AWS Graviton and how to use it with Buildkite’s Elastic CI Stack for AWS.

AWS :

Getting started with Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac Speaker AWS Amazon EC2 Mac instances enable customers to run on-demand macOS workloads in the cloud. Buildkite’s new Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac is a new open-source AWS Cloudformation stack that helps you get up and running with an autoscaling EC2 Mac backed CI pipeline. Join Manish Rathaur, Principal Product Manager on Amazon EC2 Mac, and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, for a look at Amazon EC2 Mac and how it works with Buildkite’s new Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac.

Buildkite :

Test Analytics Deep Dive Speaker Buildkite Buildkite Test Analytics is a new suite of features that helps you identify, track and fix problems in your test suites. Join Grant Colegate, Lead Engineer for the Test Insights team, and Nick Rycar, to learn about what hidden costs are holding back your development process, ways to uncover and fix them, and a preview of Buildkite Test Analytics beta.

buildkite :

Buildkite 101 Speaker buildkite Join Mike Morgan and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, for an intro to Buildkite’s hybrid model, the security & scalability advantages, deploying agents, creating a simple pipeline & some more advanced pipeline features, plugins & integrations.