Continuous Integration. It’s the first step in most developer journeys to Cloud Native. Platform teams, developers, and operations struggle to get it right. In this talk, listen to Lelia and Gary from Wayfair’s Development Platform team laugh through the pain of scaling from 30 engineers to 3000. From 4 hour lead times to 10 minute keyboard-to-production deployments. We’ll use the backdrop of explosive growth at Wayfair to bring relatable hilarity to engineers working in operations, devops, and the software layer! This war story of reducing deploy train brain pain will also break with practical learnings and examples on how you might be able to benefit from our mistakes. Most importantly, we’ll share our Buildkite best practices and features we love. Come laugh with us! (or at us)