An exploration of the biggest problems facing teams implementing CI/CD at scale, and a look at what’s to come.
Presenters
Melbourne, Australia
Eleanor is Engineering Manager and Team Lead of Buildkite's Pipelines team. She's a classicist turned engineer who loves to craft meaningful software. She's an avid adventurer, an enthusiastic dog patter and a budding violinist. Eleanor loves sailing and eggs.
Melbourne, Australia
Tim is the co-founder and co-CEO of Buildkite. He’s been building web apps and fostering developer communities for almost 20 years, and has a background in both design and engineering. Outside of Buildkite, Tim can be found climbing rocky walls and searching Melbourne for the best eggplant parmigiana.