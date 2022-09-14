Today we're rolling out some updates to Buildkite Pipelines that put developer productivity front and center by making failures more bold, and helping you find and fix failures faster:

Pipelines has grown many features over the years, with some of those additions making it harder to identify a failed build and figure out how to fix it. Check out the blog post to learn more about this first step, and our plans to deliver greater context within builds and across builds over time.

We'd love to hear what you think! Whether you reckon this is fresh as, or it’s missed the mark, drop into our Slack community, or send us an email: hello@buildkite.com 👋