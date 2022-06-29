  1. Resources
Specify Team Access Levels in Create Pipelines API

Using the Create Pipeline REST API you can now specify the access level for each associated team 🔏

Example of teams property showing a list of teams and associated access level

Previously, new pipelines could be created in teams, but only at the highest access level with the broadest permission. Now that access level can be varied to suit your pipeline and teams. This now matches the dashboard and GraphQL API.

Find out more in our docs about managing pipeline permissions with teams.

If you have any questions or feedback we'd love to hear from you in our community Slack channel, or drop us an email to support@buildkite.com.

Samuel

