Buildkite Agent v3.36.1 and the AWS Elastic Stack v5.9.0 are now available! 🎉

This agent version ships with experimental support for tracing CI runs through OpenTelemetry, as well as improvements to logging, and an experimental file locking system that should unlock more reliably when the agent hasn't shut down cleanly.

This agent release has been added to the v5.9.0 release of the elastic stack, which also:

Adds ability to fetch EC2 instance tags via Instance Metadata

Updates the Linux Kernel on elastic stack instances from 4.14 to 5.10

Adds an option to enable EC2 Detailed Instance Monitoring

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.