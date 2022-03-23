As announced in 2019, Schedules no longer need a user 🏃🏼♂️💨
Schedules created before then and not manually migrated have now had their build ownership user removed. Builds created from those schedules will no longer have a creator, which may affect trigger step permission,
build.creator conditionals, and
$BUILDKITE_BUILD_CREATOR environment variable checks.
Schedules created since the 2019 announcement are unaffected, as they never had a build ownership user.
