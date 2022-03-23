  1. Resources
  3. Changelog
  5. Schedules no longer have a user

As announced in 2019, Schedules no longer need a user 🏃🏼‍♂️💨

Schedules created before then and not manually migrated have now had their build ownership user removed. Builds created from those schedules will no longer have a creator, which may affect trigger step permission, build.creator conditionals, and $BUILDKITE_BUILD_CREATOR environment variable checks.

Schedules created since the 2019 announcement are unaffected, as they never had a build ownership user.

