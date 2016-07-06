Transitioning your build pipeline definitions from the web into your source control used to mean rewriting them by hand, which in same cases could have taken a while and made you a sad panda...

We wanted to make this transition easier, so we've given you the ability to export your pipelines as pre-formatted - ready to rock and roll - pipeline.yml files 🌟

So now you can turn this...

...into this...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 steps: - command: ".buildkite/eslint.sh" - command: ".buildkite/webpack.sh" - wait - command: ".buildkite/deploy.sh" branches: "master"

You can find the new export feature over on the Pipeline Settings page...

Check out our Uploading Build Pipelines guide and pipeline.yml documentation if you'd like to learn more about you can do with pipeline definition files 📖