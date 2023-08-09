  1. Resources
Welcome to our collection of articles about the Buildkite plugin ecosystem. Each article recommends useful plugins to simplify your pipeline definitions. Discover top plugins to match your tech stack.

Looking for a list of all our plugins? See the Buildkite plugin directory.

9 minute read

Accelerate secure software delivery with Lacework and Buildkite

Protect your software supply chain by integrating Lacework's security scanning into your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines. Try the new plugin today.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

6 minute read

Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin

See how to use Buildkite's official monorepo plugin to optimize your pipeline—only running the relevant code for a change.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

5 minute read

Buildkite plugins, Docker, and shared environment variables

This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.

Headshot of Lizette RabuyaHeadshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Lizette Rabuya and Mel Kaulfuss

4 minute read

Extending Buildkite with plugins: HashiCorp Vault

Learn how to customize and extend Buildkite CI/CD pipelines using plugins. We'll look at how to manage secrets in pipelines with HashiCorp Vault.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

