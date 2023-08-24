  1. Resources
Welcome to our collection of articles exploring monorepos—the practice of maintaining multiple projects in one code repository. In the collection, you'll find overviews of how top companies like Google, Facebook, and Uber use monorepos, along with tips for maintaining, optimizing, and scaling your monorepos.

Interested in more top tips? See our best practice posts.

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Michael Belton

11 minute read

Monorepo vs. polyrepo: How to choose

Which build pattern will work best for you? A breakdown of how to make the choice between monorepo vs. polyrepo approaches to CI.

Mel Kaulfuss

6 minute read

Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin

See how to use Buildkite's official monorepo plugin to optimize your pipeline—only running the relevant code for a change.

Michael Belton

10 minute read

Scaling CI for monorepos: Challenges and how to overcome them

What do you do with a 5GB monorepo that takes 4 hours to build? We explore some options to help you solve schema changes, merge capacity, & other monorepo CI challenges.

Peter Buckley

18 minute read

Continuous Integration for Monorepos

We'll compare monorepo with multi-repo CI, look at real-world examples, examine the benefits and challenges, and provide strategies to future proof your monorepo's CI.

Daniel Ring

15 minute read

Monorepo CI Best Practices

Some of the most highly-scaled & sophisticated dev teams, with every conceivable combination of tooling & methodology have monorepos. Learn how to scale your monorepo CI.

Mike Morgan

11 minute read

CI/CD best practices

Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.

Mike Morgan

