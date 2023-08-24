Welcome to our collection of articles exploring monorepos—the practice of maintaining multiple projects in one code repository. In the collection, you'll find overviews of how top companies like Google, Facebook, and Uber use monorepos, along with tips for maintaining, optimizing, and scaling your monorepos.
13 minute read
Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.
Michael Belton
11 minute read
Which build pattern will work best for you? A breakdown of how to make the choice between monorepo vs. polyrepo approaches to CI.
Mel Kaulfuss
6 minute read
See how to use Buildkite's official monorepo plugin to optimize your pipeline—only running the relevant code for a change.
Michael Belton
10 minute read
What do you do with a 5GB monorepo that takes 4 hours to build? We explore some options to help you solve schema changes, merge capacity, & other monorepo CI challenges.
Peter Buckley
18 minute read
We'll compare monorepo with multi-repo CI, look at real-world examples, examine the benefits and challenges, and provide strategies to future proof your monorepo's CI.
Daniel Ring
15 minute read
Some of the most highly-scaled & sophisticated dev teams, with every conceivable combination of tooling & methodology have monorepos. Learn how to scale your monorepo CI.
Mike Morgan
