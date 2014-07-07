We're excited to ship some new UI updates to Buildbox. The updates include:
- Redesigned the projects list view to include links to scheduled/running builds and build durations
- Redesigned the project header to include links to scheduled/running builds
- Improved the design of the navigation bar
- These pages now update in realtime when new builds are triggered.
- Emojis now work everywhere ❤️👍🏼
We hope you enjoy the new updates, and we're working hard to improve the reliability of the realtime updates.