Peter Buckley

Solution Engineer

Peter's been doing CI/CD since before it was cool, back when you used to have to write xml and replace it on the filesystem yourself, and there was no GUI for the build server. He loves automating the impossible and finding ways to solve problems for everything—from monoliths to microservices and everything in-between (monoservices and megaminis included).

He builds a lot of his own tools, both in the clouds of the clouds and on the anvil and table saw. His idea of fun is wandering around the tool corral at the hardware store and imagining things I could build or invent if I bought a new tool or two. Or three.