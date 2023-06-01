Docker Compose plugin v5.0.0

The Docker Compose plugin is one of our most used plugins, and we received a request to support Compose v2, so we did it. We also took the opportunity to simplify the cache configuration in pipeline definitions.
Caching before the change:
steps: - label: ":docker: Build Intermediate Image" plugins: - docker-compose#v4.15.0: build: myservice_intermediate # docker-compose.yml is the same as myservice but has `target: intermediate` image-name: buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} image-repository: index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate cache-from: - myservice_intermediate:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} - myservice_intermediate:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:latest - wait - label: ":docker: Build Final Image" plugins: - docker-compose#v4.15.0: build: myservice image-name: buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} image-repository: index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo cache-from: - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}:intermediate # built in step above - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice:latest
In that example, there are two groups:
myservice_intermediate:buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}, named "intermediate."
myservice:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} and
myservice:latest, with a default name.
Now, caching matches Docker's underlying cache-from implementation, so you get more flexibility and resiliency.
cache-from has the form
SERVICE:CACHE_FROM_SPEC and supports any cache type and specification supported by your underlying Docker engine.
😍 Caching now:
steps: - label: ":docker Build an image" plugins: - docker-compose#v5.2.0: build: app push: app:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo:my-branch cache-from: - "app:type=registry,ref=myregistry:port/myrepo/myapp:my-branch" - "app:myregistry:port/myrepo/myapp:latest" - wait - label: ":docker: Push to final repository" plugins: - docker-compose#v5.2.0: push: - app:myregistry:port/myrepo/myapp:latest
A glimpse into some of the smaller features, fixes, and enhancements our engineering and product teams are constantly shipping.
|Fix
|Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix title element for default cluster queue page.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix signed pipelines with wait steps.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI.
|Support
|Fix
|Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin.
|Support
|Feature
|Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin.
|Support
|Fix
|Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Expand Buildkite emoji library.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Allow CSV export of organization members.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Improve display of hidden API access token values.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Refresh run issues documentation.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial.
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever.
|Agent
|Fix
|Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Log enabled experiments on agent start.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`.
|Agent
|Fix
|Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix PowerShell hooks on Windows.
|Agent