CI for monorepo

Conditionally trigger pipelines for a monorepo based on changes to file paths.

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for a monorepo that conditionally triggers pipelines based on changes to file paths.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Monitors file paths for changes.
  2. Based on file changes, conditionally triggers a build on an existing pipeline.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository for your monorepo.
  2. Setup a pipeline each of your monorepo sub-projects.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

For more information on setting up a CI/CD pipeline for a monorepo, see Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

