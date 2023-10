We've just revamped our documentation! You can check it out by going to https://buildkite.com/docs.

![](https://www.datocms-assets.com/29977/1597032120-docs-4f894a36814a47a0f4deb3d162157317cad7ba96cd5a809e07621aaafd39e465.png)

There is also a brand new Getting Started guide, to help you get setup with your new Buildbox account.

The new docs are public, and headers can easily be linked to by clicking on them.