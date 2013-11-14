You can now upload files associated with any build you run on Buildbox This is useful if you generate documentation or code coverage analysis for your projects.
You define which artifacts you want to upload by specifying a directory glob on your Pipeline Setings page. The Ruby documentation has some examples on how to write a directory glob.
Before you start uplading artifacts, you'll need to update to the latest version of the agent
(0.6). You can read the release notes and upgrade instructions on GitHub.