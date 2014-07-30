Today we're shipping some updates to the build log output renderer as well as releasing a new version of the terminal gem (
v0.3.2). The updates include:
Enhanced rendering of npm output
npm output should now look just like it appears in your terminal.
npm install used to look something like this:
Now it looks like this:![](https://www.datocms-assets.com/29977/1596867139-terminal-npm-after-e567fdd84b7b0fc5c559dd17b7f201e1f38aa46e05d0cc375b5528f5f4b52fff.png)
There is also some basic support for background colors:![](https://www.datocms-assets.com/29977/1596867129-terminal-bg-1dd292ee6eead9a9efa193ffb4c9e4b608efc5ceb07a3a1a0866c5d807625ec5.png)
Emoji
Unicode emojis are now supported. Now you can finally give your build scripts more cowbell:![](https://www.datocms-assets.com/29977/1596867134-terminal-emoji-4fda4a3e22fe458a376d128a9b0a0d06021dce10a99026f84854e78ac0b5f6e8.png)
ANSI Art
We've extended the color support to render ANSI art correctly, so you can now render important build information 😉 such as the following example from ansize:
![](https://www.datocms-assets.com/29977/1596867119-pikachu-b42e723bfb0fa877292658e538e847fabc164a9c3c6950af8b1af6fe6b9442e5.png#shadowless)